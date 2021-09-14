Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Boy Scouts settlement reached with primary insurer (access required)

By: Associated Press Randall Chase September 14, 2021

One of the primary insurers of the Boy Scouts of America has reached a tentative settlement agreement with the organization and with attorneys representing tens of thousands of men who say they were molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters and others.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo