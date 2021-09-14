Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

BRANDON JOSEPH BYRNE v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions September 14, 2021

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property Following a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, Brandon Joseph Byrne, appellant, was convicted of five counts of second-degree assault; four counts of malicious destruction of property; and one count each of failure to immediately stop a vehicle at ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo