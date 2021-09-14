Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Consumer prices rise 0.3% in August, lowest in 7 months (access required)

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger September 14, 2021

Consumer prices rose a lower-than-expected 0.3% last month, the smallest increase in seven months and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures may be cooling.

