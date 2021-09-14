Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Critic of Catholic Church alleges Baltimore’s attorney violated its free speech (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 14, 2021

Baltimore’s chief attorney violated the constitutional rights of an organization critical of the Catholic Church by essentially preventing its members from peacefully protesting the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ convention in the city this November, the group alleges in a lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court. St. Michael’s Media Inc. claims Baltimore City Solicitor James ...

