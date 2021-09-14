FEATURED MOVER | Erin Moran, Grasmick Leadership Institute

Erin Moran was appointed the inaugural executive director of Towson University’s Dr. Nancy Grasmick Leadership Institute after an extensive national search. Moran started in the role Sept. 8.

Moran has spent most of her 24-year career dedicated to developing leaders who create inspiring work environments that enable people to be fulfilled while also achieving extraordinary business results. Moran believes we create a better society when people work in healthy environments.

Moran spent nearly a decade with Great Place to Work where she studied leading workplace cultures, helped produce the “Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For” list and advised clients on how to improve workplace culture. Moran was chief culture officer for New York City-based Union Square Hospitality Group for seven years, where she was responsible for overseeing and enhancing all aspects of employee experience for the company that created Shake Shack and is known globally for its culture.

Moran has a series of awards to her credit, including being named one of the Top 50 Women Innovators in the Restaurant Industry (2019), a two-time honoree through the National Restaurant Association Power List of Culture Champions (2017 and 2019) and Women’s Foodservice Forum Top Women in Metro New York Foodservice & Hospitality (2018).

ABOUT ERIN MORAN

Resides in:

Forest Hill

Education:

Bachelor of Science from St. Joseph’s University and MBA from Thunderbird

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I would have loved to have been a yoga instructor.

Recent vacation:

The kids and I were planning to spend last year abroad in Spain and then when the world shut down with the global pandemic we decided to still make the most of the year. My kids love being on the water and their school was online and asynchronous, so we traveled to Florida, Louisiana, Maine and Hawaii, spending a few months in each place doing as many outdoor activities as possible.

When I want to relax, I … :

Try to hide from my kids 🙂

Favorite music:

I am obsessed with 80s music.

Favorite quotation:

“People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”– Maya Angelou