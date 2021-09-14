Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Lockheed Martin, Pentagon agree to F-35 sustainment contracts (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2021

The F-35 Joint Program Office awarded Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin annualized contracts to support operations and sustainment of the global F-35 fleet.

