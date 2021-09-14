Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MICHAEL FULLER v. JANET LUCKY (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions September 14, 2021

Real property -- Order of sale -- Exceptions to sale In August 2018, Michael Fuller, appellant, filed a “Petition for Sale In Lieu of Partition,” in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City requesting the court to order a sale of real property that he jointly owned with Janet Lucky, appellee. Following a bench trial, the court ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo