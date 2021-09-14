Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Offit Kurman adds 6-attorney NY team (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2021

Offit Kurman Tuesday announced an affiliation with the law firm of Snitow Kaminetsky Rosner & Snitow, LLP (SKRS), a high-end litigation and transactional boutique based in New York. Six lawyers from SKRS, led by well-known attorney Franklyn H. Snitow, will be joining the firm. The SKRS lawyers serve an entrepreneurial client base with full-service capabilities ranging ...

