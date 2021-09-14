Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Sean Harding | PK Law (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2021

PK Law welcomes Associate Sean Harding to the firm's General Litigation Group where he focuses his practice on commercial litigation and insurance defense and coverage. Prior to joining PK, Law Harding was a litigation associate representing insurers, boards of education, small businesses, and a Fortune 500 company in contractual disputes, personal injury matters, alternative dispute resolution, ...

