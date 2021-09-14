Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Sheila R. Gibbs | Kramon & Graham (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 14, 2021

Sheila R. Gibbs, a member of the law firm Kramon & Graham, was selected to the board of trustees of Arts Education in Maryland Schools, a nonprofit organization working to ensure that all of Maryland’s public school students have consistent and equitable access to high quality arts education. A member of Kramon & Graham's Commercial Litigation ...

