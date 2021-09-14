Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

STATE OF MARYLAND v. TROY SOMERVILLE (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions September 14, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress -- Search incident to arrest This case is before us on the State’s appeal of the Circuit Court for Queen Anne’s County’s order granting a motion to suppress evidence filed by Troy Somerville, appellee. The trial court granted Somerville’s motion to suppress evidence recovered during a search incident to his ...

