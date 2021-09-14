Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Survey finds 75% of small business owners ‘concerned’ about rising COVID rates (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter September 14, 2021

A new Goldman Sachs survey of small business owners shows decreasing optimism about the future of their businesses amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. The survey was conducted on Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 and includes 1,145 participants in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program. As the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus rips through the country, infecting more people daily than ...

