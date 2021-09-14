Tyson Lozano | Grove Point Financial

Grove Point Financial , a boutique independent wealth management partner, appointed Tyson Lozano as vice president of business development.

Drawing on his highly accomplished career, Lozano brings with him a proven track record of asset and revenue growth. In this role, he will be responsible for all aspects of recruiting to the company’s independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser, including networking, sourcing leads, and managing prospective firms.

Lozano will report to Rob Engle, who joined Grove Point Financial as executive vice president and head of business development earlier this year.

Prior to joining Grove Point Financial, Lozano served as vice president of advisor recruiting at FSC Securities. He also held senior-level recruiting roles with Raymond James and LPL Financial where he earned multiple distinguished awards and rankings. Throughout his career he consulted and recruited nearly 200 advisers, helping them take the next step towards their vision of a successful independent practice.

Lozano graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles and holds his Series SIE, 6, 7 and 63 registrations.