CareFirst launches virtual primary care practice (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2021

CareFirst Inc. Wednesday launched CloseKnit, an advanced primary care practice designed around a virtual-first delivery model. The program will offer a variety of care services, including preventive and urgent care, behavioral and mental health, care coordination and insurance navigation. Built around a team of patient-centric providers, CloseKnit is a groundbreaking approach to delivering continuous and connected care that’s ...

