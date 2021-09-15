Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Harry W. Holt Jr. | Bithgroup Technologies (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2021

Harry W. Holt Jr., executive vice president of operations at Bithgroup Technologies, is joining the Brown University School of Engineering Advisory Council (EAC). He will begin to serve effective September 1, 2021. The EAC provides advice to the dean and senior leadership of the school on strategy, development of the highest priorities of the School of ...

