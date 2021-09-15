Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

IRVIN LEWIS, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to modify sentence -- COVID-19 In 2019, Irvin Lewis, Jr., appellant, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. The court sentenced him to concurrent terms of 10 years’ imprisonment. In October 2020 Mr. Lewis filed a “Motion For Compassionate Release/Request for Expedited Hearing Due ...

