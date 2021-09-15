Kevin Sitoski | Oak Crest

Oak Crest, developed and managed by Erickson Senior Living, named Kevin Sitoski as director of finance.

Sitoski brings more than 21 years of financial management experience in health care and senior living settings to Oak Crest, serving with Erickson Senior Living since 2018. In his new leadership position, Sitoski will be responsible for day-to-day supervision of strategic financial management, budgeting and analysis for Oak Crest.

Sitoski earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from DeSales University and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in business administration through the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois.

He is a member of the senior living trade organization, LeadingAge.

A resident of North Wales, Pennsylvania, Sitoski and his wife Amanda have two children.