Law Digest — Md. Court of Special Appeals — Sept. 16, 2021 (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2021

Maryland Court of Special Appeals Administrative Law; Exhaustion of remedies: Judgment of the circuit court dismissing petition for judicial review of developers’ Forest Conservation Plan affirmed, because such plans are but one component of the administrative approval process, and their approval does not allow for a separate, statutorily authorized mechanism of review subject to exhaustion. Chesapeake ...

