Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland to start Apple’s electronic credentials program (access required)

By: Capital News Service A.R. Cabral September 15, 2021

ANNAPOLIS — Marylanders traveling on an airplane may soon be able to leave their plastic state identification behind for a digital card from Apple Wallet. Other states introducing the digital identification program through Apple Inc. include Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Utah, according to an Apple Sept. 1 press release. The digital ID feature will ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo