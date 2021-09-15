Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. high court will consider school board liability for negligent discipline (access required)

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 15, 2021

Maryland’s top court will consider whether school boards can be sued based on allegations that their negligent handling of student misbehavior caused another student’s injuries. The Court of Appeals this week agreed to hear arguments on whether a 2001 federal statute designed to protect teachers from being sued for their disciplinary decisions extends to school boards, ...

