Stevenson University receives $500K gift from David, Suzi Cordish

By: Daily Record Staff September 15, 2021

David and Suzi Cordish, longtime friends and neighbors of Stevenson University, Wednesday pledged a $500,000 gift to Stevenson University. In acknowledgement of their generous support, the lobby of the new Philip A. Zaffere Library, to be constructed on Stevenson’s Owings Mills North campus, will be named in their honor. Born and raised in Baltimore, David Cordish is ...

