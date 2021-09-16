Brian D. Pieninck | CareFirst

The Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore (EAGB) named Brian D. Pieninck, president and CEO of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, chair of its board of directors.

Pieninck succeeds Stephen J. Woerner, president and chief operating officer of Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), who is relocating to the Boston area this month to begin a new role as president of National Grid New England.

The EAGB is the only organization whose board is comprised of industry, government, education and civic leaders who work collaboratively to promote investment, economic development and attraction and retention of talent in the region.

Pieninck became president and chief executive officer of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield in May 2018 after a unanimous selection by the CareFirst Boards. He joined the company in 2015 as an executive vice president and was promoted chief operating officer two years later.

Prior to joining CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Pieninck spent 19 years at Aetna Inc. He held key leadership positions as a member of the executive team, including director of professional employer organizations, president of southeast national accounts and president of the Americas for Aetna International.

Pieninck is proud to champion economic interests throughout Greater Baltimore. He is an active member of several local boards, including the Greater Baltimore Committee, Baltimore’s Promise and the Greater Washington Board of Trade. He serves on the boards of the BlueCross BlueShield Association, the Federal Employee Program Board of Managers and Sharecare, Inc. Additionally, Pieninck is on the Board of the Council for Affordable Quality Healthcare. He is chairman of the Board of Trusted Health Plans Inc., Community Health Plan District of Columbia and the CareFirst Community Health Plan and is a recent honoree of the CEO Power 10 Award from the Baltimore Business Journal.

Pieninck is a Pennsylvania native and he and his family reside in Baltimore County.