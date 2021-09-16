David Bookhout | Greenberg Gibbons

David Bookhout has joined Greenberg Gibbons as senior vice president, development & investments. He will play a lead role in the company’s mixed-use division, with responsibility for sourcing, evaluating, underwriting, acquiring and executing large-scale projects.

Bookhout joins Greenberg Gibbons from AvalonBay Communities, where he served as Vice President of the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas regions, developing mixed-use projects that featured multifamily housing over retail and leading teams to deliver more than 2,300 units. He will work from an office in Raleigh, North Carolina to further extend Greenberg Gibbons’ presence throughout the region.

Bookhout is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of North Carolina, a Master of Professional Accounting from the University of Texas, and a Master of Business Administration from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina.