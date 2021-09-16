Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh, who surrendered Sept. 16, 2021, to face insurance fraud and other charges after state police said he arranged to have himself shot in the head so that his son would get a $10 million life insurance payout. The shooter only grazed him. (Hampton County Detention Center via AP)
This photo provided by Hampton County Detention Center shows Alex Murdaugh, who surrendered Sept. 16, 2021, to face insurance fraud and other charges after state police said he arranged to have himself shot in the head so that his son would get a $10 million life insurance payout. The shooter only grazed him. (Hampton County Detention Center via AP)

Lawyer surrenders to face charges in $10M life insurance fraud (access required)

By: Associated Press Jeffrey Collins September 16, 2021

Lawyer Alex Murdaugh surrendered after police said he arranged to have himself shot in the head so that his son would get a $10 million life insurance payout.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo