Matt Taylor | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc. hired Matt Taylor as development manager. He is a professional engineer certified in the State of Maryland and previously worked at Richmond American Homes as a Land Development Manager.

Taylor is the newest member of the company’s in-house development team which is responsible overseeing the site design and permitting processes. He brings more than seven years of related commercial real estate experience to St. John Properties.

Taylor earned a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering and infrastructure engineering from George Mason University, and a Master’s of Science degree in Real Estate and Infrastructure from The Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School.