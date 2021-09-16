Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Poverty statistics show pandemic’s impact on low-wage workers (access required)

By: Commentary: September 16, 2021

Poverty in the U.S. increased in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hammered the economy and unemployment soared. Those at the bottom of the economic ladder were hit hardest, new figures confirm, suggesting that the recession may have widened the gap between the rich and the poor. The share of Americans living below the poverty line – ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo