Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Pride of Baltimore II to welcome French frigate to honor Battle of the Chesapeake (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 16, 2021

Pride of Baltimore II will escort FNS Aquitaine into Baltimore on Sept. 20 in commemoration of the 240th anniversary of the Battle of the Chesapeake.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo