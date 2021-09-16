The Daily Record announces 2021 Most Admired CEOs honorees

The Daily Record has announced the 2021 Most Admired CEOs honorees.

Most Admired CEOs recognize talented business CEOS and nonprofit executive directors across Maryland for their leadership and vision that is admired by those around them. A panel of judges select the winners based on professional accomplishments, community service and letters of reference submitted by co-workers, board members and community leaders showing the CEO’s leadership and vision.

“The 2021 Most Admired CEOs have earned the respect and admiration of those around them because they make a positive impact on the lives of others, both professionally and by volunteering in the community. They are role models to be emulated, and they continue to give back by mentoring others,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, senior group publisher and publisher of The Daily Record. “We at The Daily Record salute them for their accomplishments, passion and creativity as well as their commitment to our state.”

Three honorees will be inducted into the Circle of Leadership having been selected for the award for the third and final time. They include: Timothy J. Adams from Systems Application & Technologies Inc., Todd Marks of Mindgrub Technologies and Bryn Parchman, Port Discovery Children’s Museum.

For a complete list of winners, and more information visit www.thedailyrecord.com/most_admired_ceos/.

The winners will be honored during an online celebration at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 2. They will also be profiled in a magazine inserted in the Wednesday, Nov. 3, issue of The Daily Record.

The event’s Social Media Sponsor is Towson University. The Virtual Celebration Sponsor is Epsilon Registration.

For more information about sponsorships and tickets for The Daily Record’s 2021 Most Admired CEOs, visit www.TheDailyRecord.com.