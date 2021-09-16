Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

UMD bolsters program to finance, counsel student entrepreneurs (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter September 16, 2021

The University of Maryland is no stranger to student entrepreneurship; it’s been offering a summer accelerator for student ventures for years, as well as academic programs in entrepreneurship. But with its latest program designed to uplift student entrepreneurs, the Terp Startup Fellowship, the university hopes to go the extra mile to support these ventures. The year-long program, which first launched as a pilot in 2019 and expanded ...

