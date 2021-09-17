Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DANNY NOONAN, LLC v. ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY SHERIFF (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions September 17, 2021

Civil litigation -- Declaratory Judgment Act -- Failure to state a claim Danny Noonan, LLC purchases tax sale certificates at tax sales in Maryland. By way of the tax sale process, Danny Noonan received a writ of possession for an occupied property in Glen Burnie, Maryland on September 10, 2019. According to Danny Noonan’s complaint, the ...

