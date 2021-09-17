Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DINORA DOMINQUEZ, v. GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES INSURANCE COMPANY (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions September 17, 2021

Contracts -- Breach -- Compliance with statute Following an automobile accident in March 2016, appellant Dinora Dominquez sought insurance coverage from her insurer, appellee Government Employees Insurance Company (“GEICO”). When GEICO denied Ms. Dominquez’s claim for coverage, she filed a complaint in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County alleging breach of contract. GEICO moved for summary ...

