GLEN FROST

Managing Partner

Frost Law

When Glen Frost started his own law firm in 2011, his goal was to “bring together the bar and bean counters.” As a former CPA, and now chair of Maryland State Bar Association’s Taxation Law Section, he understands that many clients have legal issues that also cross over into financial issues. Bringing the two together is what has helped set his firm apart.

“Glen’s ultimate vision was to close the divide between the legal and financial professions. He believes there are significant shortcomings for individuals and businesses that need complete tax advice. Taxpayers of all types who are trying to get clear, competent guidance on their issues can’t easily do that and Glen’s goal is to change that,” said Brian Thackston, a member of Frost’s firm.

But that’s not the only thing.

Frost believes that everyone should be able to have legal representation, yet many citizens cannot afford it. That is why he created a pro bono department within his firm that regularly works with Maryland Volunteer Legal Services, Mid-Shore Pro Bono, University of Baltimore’s Tax Law Clinic and many more. Each of his staff of more than 30 attorneys takes at least one pro bono case per year, and his firm educates other professionals on how to help low-income individuals get the legal help they need.

Frost’s commitment to providing pro bono work has earned the firm two awards from Maryland Volunteer Legal Services and the Maryland State Bar Association, respectively.

Frost has also been recognized with the AV-Preeminent rating by Martindale Hubbell and a Super Lawyers Rising Star every year since 2013. For members of his firm, like Thackston, Frost’s journey to rethink how law firms should operate has attracted the next generation of lawyers.