House to try suspending cap on borrowing authority next week

By: Associated Press Josh Boak September 17, 2021

House Democrats said Friday they planned to take action next week to suspend the cap on the government's borrowing authority, and the White House ratcheted up pressure on Republicans by warning state and local governments that severe cuts lie ahead if the measure fails in the Senate. Disaster relief, Medicaid, infrastructure grants, school money and other ...

