Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Justice Department reviewing policies on transgender inmates (access required)

By: Associated Press Michael Balsamo and Mohamed Ibrahim September 17, 2021

The Justice Department is reviewing its policies on housing transgender inmates in the federal prison system after protections were previously rolled back.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo