KERIANNE KEMMERZELL

Attorney

Tydings & Rosenberg

An associate in the family law and labor and employment groups as well as the litigation department at the nearly century-old, Baltimore-based law firm of Tydings and Rosenberg, Kerianne Kemmerzell found the lack of personal interaction with both clients and colleagues to be the most challenging aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I found the best way to deal with this was to schedule frequent virtual meetings and happy hours to stay connected,” she said. “With clients, I always give them the choice of a virtual meeting or phone call. I found that many clients also missed that personal interaction.”

To Kemmerzell, the key to creating a worklife balance is setting boundaries early – and sticking to them.

For example, she said, people expect to instantly connect and get immediate responses to texts and emails. That can be fine, she said, but not so fine when you get emails at 10 p.m.

“I will always respond to (clients’) emails within 24 hours and sooner if the email is urgent,” she said. But she does not give clients her cell phone number or, if she does, does not text them.

“I also take time on the weekends for myself and my family,” she said. “I may block off time to work on a weekend but outside of those hours, I try not to work unless it’s urgent.”

Kemmerzell is on the board of directors at the Marian House. She also serves on its advancement committee and has served as cochair of its 5K event.

She is an active member of the American, Maryland, Baltimore City and Baltimore County bar associations. She currently serves on the CLE committee and as co-vice chair of the child support committee of the ABA’s family law section.

Kemmerzell earned a bachelor of arts at Towson University and her law degree, in 2013, at the University of Baltimore School of Law.