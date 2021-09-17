Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

LINKIT, LLC v. THE MIDTOWN GROUP PERSONNEL, INC. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions September 17, 2021

Contracts -- Jury instruction -- Benefit-of-the-bargain damages LinkIT, LLC (“LinkIT”) appeals from an adverse jury verdict and a denial of a motion for new trial regarding its claim for fraudulent misrepresentation against The Midtown Group, Inc. (“Midtown”). Prior to the jury being sworn in, the trial judge substituted the first alternate juror for a juror he ...

