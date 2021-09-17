Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

NPR wins preliminary challenge to Md.’s broadcast ban on criminal trials (access required)

Radio network seeks to air Ramos' proceedings

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 17, 2021

National Public Radio Inc. has won a preliminary but significant legal victory in its bid to air audio from the July trial of the man who murdered five Capital Gazette employees on June 28, 2018, despite Maryland’s statutory prohibition on the broadcasting of official court recordings of criminal proceedings. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett ruled ...

