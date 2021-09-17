Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

THE TOWN OF UPPER MARLBORO v. THE PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY COUNCIL (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions September 17, 2021

Administrative law -- Land Use Article -- Timeliness of appeal for judicial review In November 2019, the Prince George’s County Council (“Council”), sitting as the District Council, approved County Resolution 98-2019 (“CR-98-2019”), which removed the Old Marlboro Primary School (Historic Site 29-019-51) and the Old Marlboro High School (Historic Site 79-019-52) from the 2010 Prince George’s ...

