Are you insured for the unforseen?

Operating a business is challenging enough without having to worry about suffering a significant financial loss due to unforeseen and unplanned circumstances. Commercial insurance can protect your business from some of the more common losses experienced by business owners, such as property damage, business interruption, theft, liability, and employee injury.

Purchasing the appropriate commercial insurance coverage can make the difference between going out of business after a loss or recovering.

The Maryland Insurance Administration offers A Business Owner’s Guide to Commercial Insurance, a detailed look at the various kinds of insurance available to businesses and issues/questions you should consider. The guide is available on our website, insurance.maryland.gov, or call us at (800) 492-6116 to obtain a copy.

If you’re starting or buying a business, here are some things to consider:

Find a trusted insurance professional. When looking to purchase commercial insurance, the best place to start is to identify a licensed producer (commonly called an insurance agent or broker). A producer can help you decide what types of coverages you need, how much coverage to purchase, and how to tailor your insurance to your specific needs. Look for a producer with experience in your industry.

Liability insurance, also called Commercial General Liability (CGL) insurance, protects your business against the economic loss and expense associated with claims filed against your business for bodily injury and property damage that happen on the business premises or at a work site due to your actions or those of an employee. You can also purchase “personal injury” coverage that can protect your business against claims of slander and libel, or false or misleading advertising. Remember to ask your producer about potential coverage for your financial losses if your business has to shut down due to a covered claim.

This is just a sampling of insurance issues you may need to consider. For example, employers have a number of options if they decide to offer employer-based health care coverage. Your insurance professional can help you navigate the process. As always, the Maryland Insurance Administration is available to you as a free resource.

Small business is key to Maryland’s economic future, and we are rooting for your success.

Expanding Opportunities

This article is featured in the 2021 edition of The Daily Record’s Expanding Opportunities Resource Guide for Small, Minority and Women Businesses. Published in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs, Expanding Opportunities explores diversity, entrepreneurship and innovation in Maryland’s small business community. Read more from Expanding Opportunities on this website or read the digital edition.