Dos and don’ts of government contracting

In my role as the Federal Business Relations manager with the Maryland Department of Commerce, I interact with entrepreneurs and business owners who want to work in the government contracting arena. I also hear from procurement officials and prime contractors performing in this highly competitive space, and they have many common dos and don’ts. Here are some of the most impactful actions you can take to be successful in the public contracting sector:

PREPARATION

Do:

Clearly define your product or service and determine the government codes that best represents them.

Identify your niche and competitive advantage on your statement of capabilities.

If the business is small and/or owned by a minority, woman, veteran, or other socio-economic categories, seek certification as such. Register on the buyer’s vendor platform ( beta.Sam.gov/federal), eMaryland Marketplace Advantage (state), local jurisdiction procurement systems, and prime contractors’ vendor sites, and get on their email lists.

Don’t

Offer a scope of services that are too broad. Be unprepared with staffing and financing

Fail to keep your profiles, website, and certifications up to date.

HOMEWORK

Do:

Identify and target agencies that buy what you sell; review their websites and understand their needs and challenges.

Monitor public bid boards, acquisition/procurement forecasts, and awarded contracts.

Identify smaller purchase opportunities and research subcontracting opportunities.

Don’t

Schedule a meeting until you have done your homework, identified the need or problem that you can solve, and customized your statement of capabilities.

RELATIONSHIPS

Do

Attend networking events and vendor/industry days.

Be prepared with your elevator pitch and statement of capabilities

Be succinct and clear; listen and learn; and be persistent.

Reach out to small business liaisons, prime contractors, or other small businesses for potential partnerships.

Don’t

Lead with your socio-economic status, rather with your unique capabilities.

Ask “how can I help you,” but come with a solution.

PERFORMANCE

Do

Start with small contracts or subcontracts to build past performances.

Read solicitations very carefully and complete the paperwork accurately

Offer value and quality.

Ask questions and request a debriefing (for proposals only) if you did not win the contract.

Thoroughly read all documents before signing.

Don’t

Waste time on solicitations when you are not qualified.

Submit incomplete documentation.

Overextend yourself financially or lack proper staffing resources.

Winning government contracts takes a lot of work. Be persistent, and ask for help along the way. Explore the Maryland Department of Commerce’s government contracting portals and read Maryland’s Government Contracting Guide – the “How-To” guide. I guarantee, it will save you a great deal of time.

https://open.maryland.gov/business-resources/government-contracting/

About the author

Helga Weschke is a professional economic developer with over 30 years of experience directing domestic and international business development activities and coordinating business resources. In her current role with the Maryland Department of Commerce, she works directly with small businesses, advocating for, partnering with, and leveraging their presence to benefit Maryland’s economy. Maryland is home to more than 60 diverse federal facilities, and Helga’s experience and insights makes her a valuable asset and resource.

