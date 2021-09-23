Dr. Mary Way Bolt | Cecil College

Dr. Mary Way Bolt, the president of Cecil College, was selected for induction into the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) as an honorary fellow of the Academy.

Cecil College’s nursing program is fully approved by the Maryland State Board of Nursing and nationally accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). Cecil College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

Bolt is recognized as one of the most vocal supporters of community colleges in Maryland, proudly telling the stories of how lives have been positively impacted by the programs two-year colleges offer. While nursing programs are in the headlines during the pandemic, she points out that all the programs have changed lives.

She is passionate about Cecil College, its students, the role the institution plays in the region, and the future of the people who live in those communities. Having grown up in Conowingo and graduated from Rising Sun High School, she advocates for higher education and the nursing program.

Bolt knows and understands the struggle Cecil College students endure coming from a rural county. Upon graduating from the X-ray program at Johns Hopkins Hospital, she returned to Cecil County to attend the nursing program at Cecil College. While working weekends as an X-ray technician at Union Hospital, she attended Cecil College full-time.

Following Cecil College, she continued to work weekends in Union Hospital’s medical-surgical unit and provide patient education while commuting to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County to complete her bachelor’s degree. Adding to her workload, she took an adjunct position at Cecil College while finishing her master’s degree at University of Maryland at Baltimore.

Bolt joined the Cecil College faculty in 1990. In 1995, she was promoted to director of nursing and enrolled in the doctoral program at Widener University. She was named interim president of Cecil College in October 2014 when President Stephen Pannill announced his retirement.

As president of Cecil College, Bolt continues to embrace the mission and vital role a community college contributes to its surrounding region. Cecil College remains focused on workforce development, continuing education, traditional credit programs, and life-long learning. The College has transfer opportunities and partnerships with four-year institutions which provide pathways for students to earn a bachelor’s degree upon graduating.