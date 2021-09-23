Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

HUD awards Enterprise Community Development $4.6M for multifamily housing for low-income seniors (access required)

By: Sean Wallace September 23, 2021

Baltimore-based Enterprise Community Development will receive $4.6 million of $143 million in grants to nonprofit organizations given nationwide by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Multifamily Housing Programs to support the development of new affordable multifamily rental housing along with ongoing project rental assistance for very low-income seniors. The awards were ...

