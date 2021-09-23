Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff September 23, 2021

Jonathan Murray

UBS Wealth Management USA announced that Jonathan Murray, a financial adviser in the firm’s Hunt Valley office in Baltimore, was named to the Forbes/SHOOK Research Top 250 Wealth Advisers list for 2021.

Murray has been in the financial services industry for more than 30 years. He currently manages close to $1 billion in client assets and works with endowments, businesses, and affluent families to help them achieve their financial goals.

He is a member of UBS’ Pinnacle Council, which recognizes advisers with high assets under management and production figures and has served on the UBS Advisory Committee.

