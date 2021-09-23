Know your customer

You increase your chances of success when you understand how your customer buys things. The procurement process for the State of Maryland is governed by statues and executed through regulations and policies. The Maryland Procurement Manual is available online for public view on the eMaryland Marketplace Advantage website (https://procurement.maryland.gov/maryland-procurement-manual-1-introduction-and-general-overview/).

Here’s an overview of the process for Invitation for Bids (IFB) and Request for Proposals (RFP).

THE PLANNING PHASE

1. Need Identification

Identify what goods or services are to be purchased.

Research and answer questions such as:

Are there any exemptions?

Is a Request for Information (RFI) needed?

What does market research show for cost estimates, potential resources, latest innovations, etc.?

What contract type will be used?

2. Pre-Solicitation

Determine the best method to obtain the identified goods or services.

Research and answer the following questions:

Are there State resources available?

Are there State contracts available?

Are Preferred Providers available?

Are there certified small businesses available?

Obtaining fund certification.

Address delegated purchasing authority.

Select the procurement method.

Plan the solicitation

Establish the timelines

Select the team

3. Solicitation Preparation – Draft the solicitation.

Create the scope of work or statement of need

Identify minimum qualifications and requirements

Utilize Contract Performance Tools

Determine if third party consultants are needed

Establish socioeconomic goals

Finalize documents for internal and external administrative review and approval

THE PROCURING PHASE

1. Solicitation

Public Advertisement and Notice (Posted on eMaryland Marketplace Advantage, eMMA, if value is estimated to be over $15,000)

Pre-bid/Proposal Conference

Communication between the Procurement Officer and Vendors

Amendments to the solicitation

Receiving vendors’ responses – bids or proposals.

2. Review / Evaluation Process – Opening vendor responses

Public Bid Opening for IFBs

Conduct initial reviews of bids/proposals

Technical Proposal Evaluations for RFPs, including cures, offeror discussions, & final rankings

Financial Proposal Opening for RFPs, including requests for Best and Final Offers (BAFOs)

Final Evaluations for RFPs – determine Best Value; Most Advantageous Proposal

Conduct Final Review for IFBs – determine Lowest Responsive Bid

Award Recommendation – finalizing successful vendor(s)

Unsuccessful Offeror Debriefings for RFPs (upon request)

3. Award Process

Final Approvals – Internal Agency Approvals; Control Agency Approvals; Board of Public Works (BPW) Approvals (in general, contracts over $200,000 require BPW approval)

Execution of the contract

Publication of Contract Award on eMaryland Marketplace Advantage, eMMA (not including small procurement contracts of $50,000 or less)

THE PERFORMING PHASE

Conduct a kick-off meeting. Monitor contract performance. Payment for accepted goods and services. Identify contract renewal options and modifications (if necessary). Identify reprocurement timeline (if necessary). Close contract; transition contractor (if necessary).

