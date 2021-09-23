Lessons from Apollo 13: Six keys to open doors despite a crisis

The true story of Apollo 13 relates to your business today as many say, “Houston, we have a problem.” On the way to the moon, there was an explosion. In addition to monitoring mechanical issues, NASA watched the astronaut’s health, asking “WHY” to find the root problem. (Watch Apollo 13 Movie CLIP – Square Peg in a Round Hole on YouTube.)

Flight operations commander Gene Krantz stated, “Failure is not an option…NASA has never lost an astronaut in space, and we’re sure as hell not going to lose one on my watch.”

Gene’s boss whines, “This could be the worst disaster NASA ever experienced.” Gene replies, “With all due respect, sir, I believe this is going to be our finest hour.”

The keys to turning the current economic crisis into your finest hour are:

Key #1: OPEN Your Mind – Think to Win: Spend time thinking as Gene said, “Work the problem, people,” asking yourself the questions:

Who is spending money during/after COVID-19? What are their known problems to solve better, faster, cheaper? How to communicate their way?

Key #2: Dream – More Time & Money: Apollo 13’s ultimate goal, outlined by President Kennedy to return “safely to the earth,” drove everything. Even as short-term goals changed because of an explosion – Apollo 13 landing on the moon – stay focused on your ultimate dream: more time, money, and “ultimately only one reason to create a business of your own, and that is to sell it!”

Key #3: Opportunities – Build on Those You Can Convert: Think on only “Opportunities” that “You Can Convert,” don’t focus on unattainable or things out of your control? Write down and explain it’s opening a door, not moving a wall.

Key #4: Obstacles – Address Those You Can Control: Gene did not sugarcoat the “Obstacles, or complain about what is uncontrollable. Fix what is within your control and maneuver around what is not within your control. You can not fix the economy. What can you address?

Key #5: Resources – Utilize Those You Have Now: Do not discuss what’s impossible; only resources “Have Now.” Gene said, “I don’t care what something was designed to do. I care what it can do.” Add resources that enable you to reach your dream because “You’re the same today as you’ll be in five years except for the people you meet and the books you read.”

Key #6: Steps – Take Daily in Faith: Best explained using a navigation system. After entering your destination, current location, you are given roads around obstacles. NASA could not afford to make too many wrong turns. Gene developed steps, then acted, making adjustments along the way because “You can’t steer a parked car.”

Game changers take leaps of faith daily. Don’t let fear paralyze you. Connect with your local SBDC (www.marylandsbdc.org), Open YOUR mind, use the keys to turn a desire into reality—affirm YOUR dream, understand the Opportunities & Obstacles, identify Resources, and take Steps (existing, new, or different) in faith. Turn a national disaster into YOUR Finest Hour, follow the 6 Keys to “…put a square peg in a round hole. Rapidly.”

About the author

Russell C. Teter III is a Certified Coach with the Maryland Small Business Development Center (SBDC). He works with small businesses owners every day and facilitates the CEO Accelerator Coaching Program. SBDC provides one-on-one counseling, small group coaching, and conferences designed to accelerate your growth in this new economy. Register (NO COST) at www.marylandsbdc.org

Expanding Opportunities

This article is featured in the 2021 edition of The Daily Record’s Expanding Opportunities Resource Guide for Small, Minority and Women Businesses. Published in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs, Expanding Opportunities explores diversity, entrepreneurship and innovation in Maryland’s small business community. Read more from Expanding Opportunities on this website or read the digital edition.