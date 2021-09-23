Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland’s top court, six others seek judicial applicants (access required)

Court of Appeals seeks to fill McDonald's coming vacancy

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 23, 2021

Maryland’s highest court is one of seven appellate and trial tribunals in the state that began advertising this week for new judges to fill existing or coming vacancies. The seven-member Court of Appeals said it is looking to fill the seat Judge Robert N. McDonald must leave when he reaches Maryland’s mandatory judicial retirement age of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo