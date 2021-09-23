Matthew Gruskin | Board of Certification

Matthew Gruskin, MBA, BOCO, BOCPD, CDME was promoted to chief operating officer at the Board of Certification/Accreditation.

Gruskin moved up from credentialing director and his new expanded responsibilities include oversight of BOC’s internal systems and external vendor relationships, as well as management of the organization’s operations staff.

He retains all previous duties relevant to the direction, strategies, policies and day-to-day activity of BOC’s facility accreditation and individual certification programs, with a keen focus on providing exceptional customer service.