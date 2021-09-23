Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. cannabis regulators OK transfer of licenses as industry consolidates (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 23, 2021

State medical cannabis regulators Thursday approved the transfer of five licenses to Florida's first and largest licensed cannabis company. The transfer of three dispensaries, one processor and one grow license to Florida-based Trulieve Cannabis is part of a $2.1 billion deal with Harvest Health and Recreation. Commissioners unanimously approved the transfer of 95% ownership in Harvest's growing ...

