Seven tips to create a captivating capability statement

A Capability Statement is a must-have multi-purpose document specifically created to effectively introduce and promote your company to prospective Maryland state government customers. Think of it as a tailored company resume matching up your company’s abilities, services and products with the upcoming needs of the government agencies and prime contractors. Follow these seven tips to create a captivating document to position your company to win future contracts.

Be concise. Envision everything that you need to communicate fitting onto one side of one piece of paper. This is a perfect opportunity to be focused on your government agency target and how your experience makes you the ideal fit for that prospective customer. Name it. Title the document “Capability Statement” in the top left corner. That should be the first words you read, followed by your company name or logo in the center, with your name, title, email, phone number and web site in the upper right-hand corner. Highlight your expertise. Name the next section “Core Competencies” where you focus on the services or products that you know the target government agency needs right now. This means you will not discuss absolutely everything you can do or provide, but instead feature what the customer has allocated budgeted funds to buy. You can educate the customer about everything else you can do or provide after you win the first contract. Prove it. You will list your references in a section titled “Past Performance” and include for each reference: the entity name, (it could be a business or another government agency) a brief description of the work you did, when, for what total cost, and the name, email and phone number of your reference point of contact. Rise above competition. What makes you stand out from the crowd is the section titled “Differentiators.” Here you focus on unique abilities, special knowledge, professional training or certifications, metrics proving your experience, and trademarked services or patented products. Your company details. Your company’s data section is at the bottom of the page and should include the NAICS codes describing your services and products, socioeconomic certifications, your website, phone, and your DUNS number. Do not list your tax ID number, that should remain confidential. Wrap it up. Use Word or a similar program to create the document on your own computer, there is no need for fancy graphics. It is better to use specific key words and phrases that the target agencies use to describe the services or products you provide that they need. Use up the entire page, with ¼” margins around the page. Finally, save the document as a PDF with this name: “YourCompanyName_CapabilityStatement” making sure the final file size is under 1MB so that you can easily email it as a PDF to the decision-makers buying your services and products.

Seven tips to create a captivating capability statement

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gloria Larkin is President of TargetGov and a national business development expert in the government markets. She is an experienced speaker and trainer, and has authored one book (The Basic Guide to Government Contracting) and hundreds of federal contracting articles in print and online.

Expanding Opportunities

This article is featured in the 2021 edition of The Daily Record’s Expanding Opportunities Resource Guide for Small, Minority and Women Businesses. Published in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs, Expanding Opportunities explores diversity, entrepreneurship and innovation in Maryland’s small business community. Read more from Expanding Opportunities on this website or read the digital edition.