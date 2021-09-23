Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Under pressure, Powell says Fed to revamp its trading rules

By: Associated Press Christopher Rugaber September 23, 2021

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the central bank will overhaul its financial ethics policies in response to growing questions about investing and trading decisions by high-ranking Fed officials that raise potential conflicts of interest. "It is now clearly seen as not adequate in sustaining the public's trust," Powell said at a ...

